Warriors’ Draymond Green appears to kick Pelicans’ Herb Jones during melee

Draymond Green has a reputation of kicking things into high gear. It seemed as though the Golden State Warriors forward had removed kicking at player’s on opposing team from his repertoire.

But, during after Green drove for a layup, he bumped into New Orleans Pelicans guard Herb Jones. The pair ended up on getting tangled up on the court before eventually being separated.

A scrum then broke out as multiple players shoved one another before team security personnel eventually stepped in.

It appears as though Green attempted to kick Jones while the two were wrapped up under the basket.

Earlier in the game, Green received his 17th technical foul of the season after Green got into a scuffle with Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Green appeared to lower his shoulder and shove Ingram to the ground as Ingram drove to the basket in the second quarter. Ingram approached Green after the played which led to a heated exchange between to the two players.

Green was also seen yelling at Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Both players were issued technicals, with Green also recieving a flagrant foul 1 for the shove.

“I’ve got to play with the same intensity I try to play with each and every time I step on the court,” Green said. “I can’t worry about that. For me, if I’m going to change my intensity level, then why be out there?”

Green routinely does things on the court to get his teammates going. The Warriors were able to rally back from a 20-point deficit for a pivotal 120-109 win over New Orleans.

Green, a four-time NBA All-Star, previously served a one-game suspension after he picked up his 16th technical foul.

He now faces a $5,000 fine, unless the technical foul is rescinded over the next 24 hours. If he does ultimately have to pay a fine, Green does not seem to mind.

“It was perfect. Perfectly executed,” Green said. “We looked dead those first 18 minutes. We had to find some energy somewhere. It wasn’t just going to come, especially after losing the game like we did last game; that can carry over. I felt like it did. I knew we had to do something and do it fast before the game got out of hand.”

After the scrum with Jones, Kerr decided to take Green out the game for a brief period.

But, Kerr said Green’s reaction was warranted.

“We need his fire,” Kerr said. “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. His frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world. Yelling at everybody, their bench, our bench, me, and frankly we all deserved it.”

The win over the Pelicans helped lift the Warriors (40-37) in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings.