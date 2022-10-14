Warriors’ Draymond Green back at practice, says Golden State won’t ‘hold on to the past’ after punch

Draymond Green is back with the Golden State Warriors and looking to put the punch that shook up the NBA world behind him.

Green was fined but not suspended by the Warriors after video footage leaked of Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at a closed practice.

Green, who spent time away from the team following the footage being leaked, returned to the Warriors on Thursday.

“We had the conversations about what we need to do moving forward, and we’re going to do that,” Green said, according to ESPN. “We are not going to continue to hold on to the past.”

The punch, which occurred at a practice last week, leaked on Friday, making the situation far worse for Green and the Warriors.

On Saturday, Green told reporters he would take a few days away from the team and apologized to Poole’s family.

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday,” Green said Saturday. “And for that I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan”

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with that [the video]. Not only for myself, as I was the one that committed the action … that’s something I’ll have to deal with,” Green continued. “But the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan’s family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video.

“And quite frankly, if my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel. I know what her reaction would be, and I know what her next step would be. And so for that, I apologize to his mother and his father.”

As Golden State prepares to defend its 2022 NBA championship, there are certainly questions regarding chemistry in the locker room following the physical altercation.

Green says that he is not sure what kind of relationship he will have with Poole moving forward.

“Jordan is a professional, and I am a professional. We have a job to do … we’re going to do just that,” Green said, according to ESPN. “[As far as a personal relationship], I’m not sure. That’s not up to me, nor do I think there is much relevance. We’re paid to do a job, and we are going to do that job to the best of our abilities.”

Golden State opens the 2022-2023 NBA season October 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.