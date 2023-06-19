Warriors’ Draymond Green declines player option, set to become free agent

Draymond Green was an integral piece to the Golden State Warriors’ championship run over the last decade, and this summer, he appears to be set to test the open market.

Green declined his player option on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, his agent Rich Paul told multiple outlets. Paul told ESPN that the possibility of returning to Golden State was not off the table.

“We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Warriors selected Green in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. He became a four-time All-Star and eight-time All-Defensive First Team as he played alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and briefly, Kevin Durant.

The four-time NBA champion has averaged 8.7 points, 7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in 758 games. He was set to make $27.6 million if he exercised the option.

However, Green, 33, came under fire at the start of the 2022-23 season when he was seen punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a practice. According to ESPN, Green struggled to “fully regain the trust of his teammates.”

SUNS TO ACQUIRE ALL-STAR GUARD BRADLEY BEAL IN BLOCKBUSTER TRADE WITH WIZARDS: REPORT

He averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 73 games this season. The Warriors finished sixth in the Western Conference after defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them from the playoffs in the conference semis.

Green’s imminent departure from the Warriors marks the latest change to the organization.

Last week, Golden State promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers, who announced in May he would leave the organization when his contract runs out at the end of June.

“We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department,” Warriors team owner Joe Lacob said. “He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.