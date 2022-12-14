Warriors’ Draymond Green on incident: Fan said ‘some threatening stuff to my life’

The Golden State Warriors had a heated matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Aside from coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry receiving technical fouls for arguing calls, Draymond Green got into it with a Bucks fan and had him ejected from the arena. The four-time All-Star was heard on the broadcast getting into an exchange with a fan sitting courtside in the third quarter.

The fan was ejected after Green and the official spoke. The official spoke with his colleagues and got the person ejected. Green explained to reporters the fan said “some threatening stuff to my life.”

“I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, ;He’s got to get out of here,'” the Warriors star said.

“There are no real consequences. Yeah, you can’t come back to the game, or even if you get arrested, nothing really happens,” Green added, via ESPN. “You just hope it gets to the point to where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that’s the only thing that’s going to ultimately correct the issue, is if you know something real is going to happen to you.”

The Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA.

“Under the referee’s discretion, we are investigating the situation and we are conferring with the NBA,” the team said.

The Bucks won the game 128-111.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.