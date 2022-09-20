Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to NBA’s one-year suspension of Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘That’s bull—-‘

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is not pleased with the NBA’s punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Sarver was suspended last week for one season and fined $10 million following the league’s investigation into claims he ran a toxic workplace environment.

The NBA found that Sarver “repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others” at least five times, and “engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”

Sarver will be allowed to return to the team as owner after his one-year suspension, though there has been significant pushback to that idea in recent days.

On Thursday, Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi called on Sarver to resign from his position, and PayPal said it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver is involved with the organization after the conclusion of his one-year suspension.

Green called on the league to vote on whether Sarver should be forced to sell the team.

“For everything that the NBA stands against and stands for, this report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for,” Green said Tuesday.

“So, to think that someone like Robert Sarver that’s acting in that manner can continue to represent us, that’s bul—-. You can’t continue to represent way more people than yourself with those views. With speaking to people the way he did. With treating African Americans and women the way he has. That’s not OK.”

Green also ripped the notion that Sarver’s use of the N-word when “recounting the statements of others” was potentially less egregious.

“Stop it. That’s ridiculous,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show” on Tuesday.

“Because the level of comfort that you have to have to even use the word again does not validate or make it OK for Robert Sarver to use the N-word.”

Green is not the first player to criticize the league’s punishment of Sarver, with the Lakers’ LeBron James and Suns point guard Chris Paul both saying the punishment was too light.