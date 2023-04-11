Warriors’ Draymond Green says Rudy Gobert earned his respect punching Timberwolves teammate

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, like others in the NBA, were watching the Minnesota Timberwolves’ situation involving Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson during the team’s final regular season game Sunday.

Green, for one, is on Gobert’s side.

Gobert punched Anderson in the chest, and Gobert was suspended for Tuesday night’s NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green, speaking on his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, explained why he “gained a little respect” for Gobert in that moment.

“There are just some words that, as men, you just don’t say to men,” Green said. “And if you do choose to say those words, you also have to be ready to deal with whatever comes with that because that is a decision that you are making when you decide to disrespect someone.

“So when I saw the choice word that is the ‘b—-’ word Kyle Anderson’s using towards Rudy Gobert, you do have to be ready with what comes with that.”

Green nonetheless took jab at Gobert, saying many in the NBA would agree with Anderson reportedly calling Gobert a “b—-.”

“I’ve never really seen the guy stand up for himself,” Green said. “I didn’t really know if the guy was capable of standing up for himself. He stood up for himself a bit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t really work. Take it from me. I know how that goes.”

Green was referring to when he punched teammate Jordan Poole during a Warriors practice before the season began. Video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Anderson has since said he and Gobert have spoken about the situation and “hashed it out.”

Spats happen from time to time on NBA benches, which Anderson acknowledged. But ESPN said Gobert lost it when Anderson reportedly said, “Shut the f— up, b—-.” They were arguing about a play.

Gobert later apologized publicly on Twitter.

“Emotions got the best of me today,” he wrote. “I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate.”

Gobert’s absence from the play-in game against the Lakers will be a big one. He is the team’s starting center.

If the Timberwolves lose, they will have another chance to play for the No. 8 seed in the first round of the NBA Playoffs following the game Wednesday between the Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

That game would be played in Minnesota Thursday night.