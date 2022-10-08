Warriors’ Draymond Green to ‘take a few days away’ after video leaks of punch at practice

Draymond Green will step away from the Golden State Warriors for a few days after a video of him punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice surfaced on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Green, who has been away from the team since the incident, apologized to Poole’s family in a press conference on Saturday.

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday,” Green said Saturday. “And for that I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan”

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with that [the video]. Not only for myself, as I was the one that committed the action … that’s something I’ll have to deal with,” Green continued. “But the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan’s family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video.

“And quite frankly, if my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel. I know what her reaction would be, and I know what her next step would be. And so for that, I apologize to his mother and his father.”

On Thursday, Warriors’ general manager Bob Myers said that Green had apologized to the team and that any punishment would be handled internally.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Thursday, according to ESPN. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room…. As far as any suspension, punishment, fine we will handle that internally.”

“He will tell you he has been over that line, but he always comes back,” Myers said. “Nobody is saying they don’t want him around … but [Wednesday] was not a good moment…. I don’t think he likes putting himself in these spots. He is in one, but I think he’ll find a way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back.”

The Warriors are reportedly taking “every legal course of action” to discover how the video of the punch was released to the public, according to ESPN.

“I thought it was b——-,” Green said Saturday when asked about the video being leaked. “No other video leaks from practice. When we’re working on our sets, they don’t leak. When I’m coaching everyone up, that doesn’t leak. So, I thought it was b——- that the video leaked.”

Poole is eligible for a rookie extension one season after having the best year of his NBA career. He averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the three-point line.