Warriors’ Draymond Green ‘unlikely’ to be suspended after stepping on Kings’ Domantas Sabonis: report

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is waiting to hear whether he’ll have to sit for a game after stepping on Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis during a playoff game Monday night.

And while there has been no word from the NBA as of Tuesday afternoon, it’s reported that Green is “unlikely” to be suspended for Game 3 of Golden State’s playoff series against the Kings, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

“Those around the situation expect a fine for Green, but that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis, sources said,” Charania posted to Twitter.

Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected from Monday night’s game with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the Warriors collected a rebound, Green attempted to take off upcourt, but Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg before the four-time NBA champion stepped down on Sabonis’ chest.

Sabonis was given a technical foul for his role in the altercation.

“My leg got grabbed — the second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching,” Green said, according to ESPN. “I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. … I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”

If Green is in fact allowed to play in Game 3, it will be a must-win for the Warriors, who have not faced an 0-2 deficit in the playoffs since 2007.

“A new challenge. After the game, I was actually thinking about that like, ‘Man, this is one we haven’t seen yet,’” Green said after the game when discussing being down 0-2.

“And we’ve conquered all the rest of them. So, why not go conquer this one?”