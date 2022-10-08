Warriors investigating video leak of Draymond Green punch

Following the leak of a practice video showing Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole, the Warriors are taking “every legal course of action” to discover how the video was released to the public, according to ESPN.

The video, obtained by TMZ Sports, made its rounds on social media Friday morning, shocking fans of the NBA.

The altercation reportedly began with the two players trash-talking before Green got in Poole’s face, resulting in Green punching Poole. The practice was closed to the media, prompting Golden State to investigate the source of the leak.

Green apologized to his teammates on Thursday and was not expected to miss any games before the video was leaked.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Thursday, according to ESPN. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine we will handle that internally.”

“He will tell you he has been over that line, but he always comes back,” Myers said. “Nobody is saying they don’t want him around … but [Wednesday] was not a good moment. … I don’t think he likes putting himself in these spots. He is in one, but I think he’ll find a way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back.”

There were reports that Poole’s attitude during training camp led to the altercation, a report that head coach Steve Kerr and eight-time All-Star Steph Curry shot down.

“It was a specific tweet that was put out yesterday insinuating that JP’s attitude or something has changed since he’s been in this training camp or even whatever time window they’re talking about,” Curry said Thursday. “It’s absolute BS. Andre [Iguodala] addressed it yesterday with his tweet, you kinda leave it at that.

“JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. Make that clear. But it’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and what we’re trying to do. And that’s with Draymond a part of that.”

“I hate that that became part of the narrative. It’s not fair to JP.”

Golden State opens the 2022-2023 season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.