Warriors’ Steph Curry sees epic 3-pointer streak come to an end

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s impressive streak came to an end on Sunday in the team’s 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before the game, Curry had hit at least one 3-pointer in 268 consecutive games. He also has the second-longest run with 157 games. He last went without a 3-pointer on Nov. 8, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Against Portland on Sunday, he was 0-for-8.

“We can’t rely on Steph to bail us out on every single night,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “It was a tough night for him, but that’s what a team is supposed to be about. Everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That’s a great sign, because he’s carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help.”

Curry finished with seven points and eight assists. He was +14 for the game. Klay Thompson added 28 points in the win. Golden State moved to 12-14 as Portland fell to 6-19.

The two-time MVP is the NBA career leader in made 3-pointers with 3,505.

In 2022, his postseason streak came to an end in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. He had made 132 consecutive 3-pointers before the mark came to an end. Golden State won the NBA title the next game.

Curry is averaging 28 points per game this season and has a 41.1% 3-point percentage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.