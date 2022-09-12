Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks Trump ‘threat,’ activism

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry notably got into a social media spat with former President Trump a few years ago when he separated himself from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, who said in 2017 he thought the business mogul could have been an “asset” for the U.S.

The war of words between Curry and Trump led to the then-president rescinding an invitation for the Warriors to come celebrate their NBA championship at the White House.

In a lengthy interview with Rolling Stone published Monday, Curry dove into the possibility of Trump running for president again in 2024. He said “of course” he is taking “Trump seriously.”

“Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country,” Curry told the magazine. “As serious and loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side.”

In the interview, Curry recognized the “beast of politics” and the influence he could have when endorsing a candidate for president and getting out the word about why Americans should vote and making sure every eligible person has the same access to the polls.

“You’re growing and evolving on the same page as these national, politicized conversations, but it doesn’t have to be sides,” he told Rolling Stone. “What I try to do is be real, but also activate conversation that is sometimes uncomfortable.”

Curry talked about more political topics in the interview, including his apolitical take on the 2016 North Carolina bathroom bill which limited people to the public restroom aligned with their gender at birth, and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

“I have certain beliefs that not everybody vibes with. As long as there’s equality, in the sense of you having all your protections and your rights as a citizen, that should be the very low bar for everybody to adhere to,” Curry said.