Washington boy plummets 20 feet deep into well during recess

A 12-year-old boy in Washington state fell into a well during recess on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials in Marysville, Washington said in a press release that firefighters initially responded to a 911 call just after 12:20 p.m. when they discovered the boy inside a well.

According to officials, the boy said he was standing on the concrete lid of the well during recess when it “collapsed,” which sent him “down into the well.”

The firefighters found the boy “holding onto a plastic pipe about 20 feet down into the well,” adding he was “partially submerged in water and unable to touch the bottom.”

While suffering lacerations to his head, the boy was conscious and “able to follow commands.”

The boy was able to come back up after firefighters lowered a ladder down the well.

Officials say that the boy was taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.