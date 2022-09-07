Washington D.C. law enforcement help a woman deliver a baby girl in an SUV near US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police helped a mother welcome her baby girl who could not wait another minute to enter the world. The new mother gave birth in the passenger seat of an SUV near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Police posted on Twitter, that USCP officers helped a local mother give birth to a beautiful baby girl on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that the mother delivered her baby in the passenger seat of an SUV right outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Constitution Avenue. Both mom and her baby girl were healthy.

“Cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center when it happened around noon.” the agency said.

DC Fire and EMS also responded to help with the delivery.

“Congratulations from the United States Capitol Police!” they said.