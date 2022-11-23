Washington D.C. public schools to require negative COVID test after Thanksgiving

The website for the District of Columbia Public Schools announced that everyone returning to school after the upcoming holiday weekend will be required to be free of coronavirus.

“To support a safe return from Thanksgiving break, all students and staff are expected to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test,” the announcement at the top of the district’s site reads. “Families should test their students and upload test results…on Sunday, November 27.”

The post includes a link telling students, parents, and staff where to get test kits and how to submit the results.

WHITE HOUSE URGES AMERICANS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES OVER THANKSGIVING

Schools have distributed the test kits in student backpacks up until Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Families are also able to pick up a test kit from the District COVID Center, in all eight wards.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, the district expects everyone to take the test and submit the results to the specified website.

FDA AUTHORIZES UPDATED COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS TARGETING OMICRON VARIANT

All students, according to the district’s website, must produce proof of a negative test within the 24 hours before they return on Monday, Nov. 28.

The district also posted links and reminders through its social media channels, like Twitter.