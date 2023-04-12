Washington dad tracks, detains carjacker who stole vehicle with baby in backseat

A Vancouver, Washington, couple pleaded with a carjacking suspect on Sunday to give their son back before he took off with their vehicle.

“He opens my car door, and I see my son’s in there,” the victim identified only as John told FOX 12 Portland. He recalled telling the suspect: “Please, my son’s in there. Give my son back. You can have my car, just give my son back.”

Clark County authorities arrested Mario Andrews in connection with the incident, after the couple tracked him down at a JCPenney.

The couple, who own Happy Juice Coffee Bar in Vancouver, were setting up their food cart when Andrews allegedly jumped into their vehicle with their son in the backseat and drove off, despite their pleas to give them their 1-month-old baby.

“It makes me emotional just thinking about it,” an employee at Happy Juice Coffee told FOX 12 of the incident, which she watched unfold. “…You see it in movies all the time and you just don’t ever think it’ll happen to you.”

The parents contacted authorities, but the suspect had fled the area by the time they arrived. Later that day, the couple received an alert notifying them of transactions made at Victoria’s Secret and Footlocker in Vancouver Mall.

John caught up with Andrews inside a JCPenney and “detained him as needed” until Clark County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities arrested the suspect and found the couple’s baby, unharmed, still inside the stolen vehicle, according to the outlet.

“There’s a… deeper feeling of gratitude, that’s for sure,” John said.

Clark County officials have charged Andrews with kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and failure to register as a sex offender, according to his booking information.