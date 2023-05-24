Washington, DC, cop charged for allegedly taking picture of witness in her bra

A Washington, D.C., police officer was arrested and charged after allegedly taking “inappropriate” photos of a witness, according to officials.

Larry Garrett, 41, is accused of taking photos of the woman in her bra with his department-issued cell phone, Fox 5 DC reported.

The officer was arrested on Friday by the police department’s Internal Affairs Division.

Garrett is a member of the department’s criminal apprehension unit and has worked for the department since 2006.

According to court documents, Garrett was awaiting the approval of a search warrant in February when he took a photo of the woman from the neck down without her knowledge or consent. He also allegedly zoomed in on the picture to focus on the witness’s pubic area, but then deleted the photo from the cell phone.

The Internal Affairs Division learned about the photo after attorneys requested a review of body-worn cameras in the search warrant case. The division investigated the allegations and later recommended charges to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Garrett’s police powers have been revoked.