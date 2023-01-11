Washington, DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old boy, mayor says

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake on Saturday morning is a government employee.

The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m., when a homeowner went outside after hearing noises and observed “someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to police.

The homeowner opened fire with a registered firearm after a brief interaction with the 13-year-old boy, who later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Mayor Bowser said Wednesday that the government employee does not work in a public safety role and has been placed on administrative leave while police investigate the shooting.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee has declined to identify the government employee, but said Tuesday that he is a Black man with a concealed carry permit.

“There’s been too much misinformation swirling around this incident. Too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it is unfair to the grieving family,” Contee said on Tuesday.

“People are making allegations centered around race, and that is wrong.”

Two other suspects fled the scene after the shooting and the homeowner was giving Blake CPR when officers arrived, according to Fox 5 DC.

Protests were held near the scene of the shooting on Tuesday evening and Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker is pushing for police to release more information about their investigation.

“No car or material possession is worth a life – under any circumstances,” Parker said in a statement.

“I join Ward 5 residents in calling on the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold accountable the individual who took Karon’s life.”