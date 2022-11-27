Washington, DC shooting blocks from the White House leaves 1 injured: report

Gunshots rang out just blocks from the White House early Sunday morning, leaving at least one woman with injuries, according to a report.

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police are reportedly on the scene, investigating the alleged shooting, according to the local DC Realtime News.

“BREAKING NEWS: SHOOTING BLOCKS FROM WHITE HOUSE: 12th & Penn Ave. N.W. MPD on scene investigating a shooting with an unknown age woman with gunshot wound injuries,” the local reporter tweeted shortly after midnight Sunday.

Fox News Digital did not immediately receive a response from MPD to corroborate this report.

DC POLICE SEEKING PERSON OF INTEREST IN SHOOTING DEATH OF HIGH SCHOOLER AT HOTEL

The shooting would be at least the fourth for the nation’s capital this weekend after a man was found fatally shot on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street Friday morning, a woman suffered gunshot injuries from an incident inside the 395 tunnel Friday night, and a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday afternoon.

WASHINGTON, D.C. MAN WHO HELPED PASS CRIMINAL CODE OVERHAUL SHOT AND KILLED

Sherif Akande, 44, of Southwest, D.C. was identified as the victim of the Friday morning incident. He was pronounced dead inside the residence, according to Fox 5.

Police did not release details on a suspect or suspects.

DC POLICE ARREST 15-YEAR-OLD IN SHOOTING OF JUVENILE

Metropolitan Police said the woman shot Friday night may have been involved in a road rage incident near the 600 block of E Street. She was shot in the leg and was taken to an area hospital, Fox 5 reported.

MPD is still investigating the incident.

A separate shooting on the 1800 block of 18th Street around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday left a teenager dead. The victim was unconscious and not breathing when responding officers got to the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

A person of interest is in custody, Fox 5 reported.