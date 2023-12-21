Washington, DC shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured near Nationals Park

A shooting in Washington, D.C. near Nationals Park on Thursday morning left two people dead and another two injured.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported that shots were fired around 11:40 a.m. near the Friendly Food Market on the 300 block of Half Street at the intersection of O Street, according to FOX 5. The victims include one woman and three men, all of whom are adults.

Two of the victims were unconscious following the shooting, both of whom died. The conditions of the two people injured is unknown.

The shooting took place within five minutes walking distance from Nationals Park.

Police said during a press conference that a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee came around a corner and a person inside began firing their weapon.

One person who heard the shooting said that there were a large number of shots fired.

Police said they are searching for a white 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a sunroof, black rims and tinted windows. The SUV has a Maryland license plate that reads 2FD0820.

The Jeep was involved in an earlier carjacking, but police didn’t reveal more details.

This latest shooting is adding to the growing crime problem plaguing the District.

Compared to 2022, there was a 39% increase in violent crime as of December 21. 5,200 violent crimes were reported so far in 2023, compared to 3,733 at this time in 2022.

The increase includes a 35% increase in homicides, with 197 happening up to this date in 2022, compared to 265 so far in 2023.

D.C. police data shows that 2023 has seen more homicides in a single year since at least 2003.