Washington hiker rescued after boulder ‘size of refrigerator’ pins him, authorities say

A Washington hiker was rescued on Monday after he was pinned underneath a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said.

Ben Delahunty, 28, of Montana, became trapped under the boulder around 9:30 a.m. near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said. The boulder pinned his wrist and leg.

After Delahunty and his hiking partner were unable to move the boulder due to its size, the friend called emergency responders.

The hikers were several hours from the trailhead so rescuers utilized the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Rescue Team and the Wenatchee Valley Department’s 1MR helicopter.

The 1MR helicopter was equipped with air bladders that could be inflated with air cylinders to lift the boulder.

The rescue crews were able to reach Delahunty with ropes and eventually free him from the boulder.

Delahunty was taken to Central Washington Hospital, where he is being treated for significant injuries to his leg. The sheriff’s office said he is expected to recover.