Washington man arrested in Pennsylvania with $1 million worth of cocaine: report

A Washington state man who flew cross-country was found by Pennsylvania authorities Thursday with 26 pounds of cocaine worth around $1 million, according to reports.

The Pennsylvania State Police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Victor Magana was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township when the drugs were found, TribLive.com reported.

The stop was initially over a window tint violation. Troopers grew suspicious when Magana allegedly refused to let them search his vehicle and requested a police dog. The dog indicated drugs were inside the SUV and authorities got a search warrant.

A duffel bag inside had an airline luggage tag indicating Magana, 39, flew from Seattle to Philadelphia, the news outlet reported.

In addition to the cocaine, troopers found two vacuum–sealed packages of what appeared to be a medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorder, the outlet said, citing court papers.

Magana is being held in the Westmoreland County jail on drug charges, according to jail records.