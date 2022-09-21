Washington Monument vandalized with vulgar message; suspect in custody

A suspect splashed red paint and wrote a vulgar message on the Washington Monument in the nation’s capital on Tuesday evening.

The United States Park Police arrested one man for vandalism and temporarily closed the area around the base of the monument while they investigate.

“Have u been f—– by this,” the message appeared to say. “Gov says tough s—.”

Conservators from the National Park Service will restore the monument.

The Washington Monument, which honors the nation’s first president, was the tallest building in the world when it was first completed in 1884.

Several monuments throughout Washington, D.C., were defaced during protests in the summer of 2020, including the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the statue of General Casimir Pulaski.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.