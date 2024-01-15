Washington names Jedd Fisch head football coach after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama

The Washington Huskies announced Sunday they hired Jedd Fisch from the Arizona Wildcats to become their next head football coach after Kalen DeBoer bolted for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

DeBoer took over for Nick Saban after the seven-time national champion head coach announced his retirement. The Huskies took a few days and made the stunning move to pull Fisch away from Tucson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It is truly an honor to join the University of Washington and do my part in carrying on the tradition of a storied football program and world-class university,” Fisch said in a statement. “The unbelievable success of the Huskies the last two seasons demonstrates what UW is capable of and I cannot wait to compete for Big Ten and national championships with tremendous young men and an outstanding coaching staff that we will assemble.”

“I am grateful to President Cauce and to Troy Dannen for their confidence in me and I’m thrilled to be a Husky. Our work has already begun.”

Fisch, 47, took over as Arizona’s head coach after the 2020 season. He kept improving the Wildcats each year after going 1-11 in his first season. In 2022, Arizona climbed to 5-7 and then went 10-3 in 2023 and capped the year with an Alamo Bowl victory.

CAM WARD REVERSES COURSE ON NFL, ANNOUNCES TRANSFER TO MIAMI

He was an assistant with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He was an assistant in college with UCLA, Michigan, Miami, Minnesota and Florida before he finally got his full-time head coaching gig.

“In seeking a new head coach, we wanted to move quickly but thoroughly and sought out a coach who would build on our foundation, bring energy to the program, has a track record of success, is an elite recruiter and was someone who young men wanted to play for,” Washington athletic director Troy Dannen said.

“We found all of those characteristics and more in Jedd Fisch. It became clear through our conversations that he shares our values and our vision for UW Football, and he is the right coach at the right time as we transition to the Big Ten Conference. On behalf of the Husky Family, I want to welcome Jedd, Amber, Zaylee, Ashlee and Kendall to Seattle, and I cannot wait to see what comes next.”

Washington was 25-3 under DeBoer and thrived with Michael Penix Jr. as the team’s starting quarterback. The team lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8.

Fisch will be expected to continue to build upon the foundation set by DeBoer.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.