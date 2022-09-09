Washington National Cathedral bell tolls 96 times following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The bell at the Washington National Cathedral has tolled 96 times in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth, who was the longest-reigning British monarch, died Thursday at that age.

“Together with people the world over, we give thanks today for the lifetime of devotion and service exhibited by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and pray with all those who mourn the loss of this extraordinary woman,” the Cathedral said in a tweet.

“To mark the 96 remarkable years of #QueenElizabethII, @WNCathedral will toll its funeral bell 96 times,” it added.

It took nearly 10 minutes to ring the bell that number of times, according to video captured by Fox5 DC.

Flags in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere also were flying at half-mast Thursday following an order from President Biden.