Washington star Michael Penix Jr. spread holiday cheer before Sugar Bowl win: ‘It means a lot’

Washington Huskies star Michael Penix Jr. is one of the top players in college football. And before he led his team to a Sugar Bowl win New Year’s Day, he partnered with Amazon to deliver some holiday cheer.

Penix delivered Amazon’s 1 billionth package from its same-day sites in the United States last month to a couple of lucky Huskies fans from an Amazon Prime household.

Penix dropped by their doorstep to deliver footballs, board games, an Echo Pop, speakers, a waffle maker, a cheeseboard and even an Amazon.com gift card.

He even signed the footballs for the children.

“It means a lot,” Penix told Fox News Digital Wednesday. “It was great. It was definitely something great to do. I actually met those fans before as Husky Heroes during the season. They’re definitely big dawg fans.

“It was definitely something special to be able to do that and see the looks on their faces. It was amazing.”

Penix was featured in an Amazon video making the deliveries in a quick but safe manner. Amazon has prided itself on fast and reliable delivery. The company said in a blog post in July the “average time from picking a customer’s items to positioning the customer’s package on the outbound dock is 11 minutes in same-day facilities, more than an hour faster than our traditional fulfillment centers.”

The Heisman Trophy runner-up also surprised Amazon employees at a same-day site in Seattle.

Penix told Fox New Digital he’s using Amazon to purchase food and treats for his dog.

“I have dogs, and I order dog toys, dog treats, you know, just quick stuff like that,” he said. “I do puzzles and stuff like that for the holidays, board games, a lot of different things like that.”

Penix led Washington to a thrilling victory in the Sugar Bowl over Texas and will face Michigan in the College Football Playoff national championship.

