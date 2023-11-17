Washington state chiropractor and husband go missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

A well-known chiropractor in a Washington state community and her husband went missing under suspicious circumstances, according to a local sheriff’s office.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies conducted a welfare check on Monday at the Lacey, Washington home of Karen Koep and her husband, Davido. Deputies conducted the welfare check after one of the individuals didn’t show up for work.

When deputies arrived, Koep and Davido were both missing.

According to FOX 13, Karen Koep is a chiropractor at Lacey Chiropractic, and several of her patients commented on the announcement. A sign on the office door states it is closed “due to an EMERGENCY.”

“That’s my dr as well. Karen is such an amazing person and loves Jesus. I pray for their safe return,” one person wrote.

“Karen has been our DC since 1999. I can’t believe I’m reading this! I don’t know what to say or do as she has an important part of my entire family’s life,” another wrote.

The couple’s car was found abandoned near 67th Ave SE and Rainier Rd SE.

An investigation into their disappearance is ongoing.