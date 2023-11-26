Washington surprises kicker with scholarship after game-winning field goal

Washington Huskies kicker Grady Gross walked away from Saturday night’s win over Washington State with more than just the feeling of kicking a game-winning field goal.

He was given a scholarship.

Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer made the announcement of the sophomore’s scholarship in the locker room following the 24-21 win in the rivalry game known as the Apple Cup.

“It’s Thanksgiving weekend. I’m thankful for Grady Gross,” DeBoer said, via The Seattle Times. “And you know what I hope Grady Gross is thankful for? The scholarship he’s earned.”

Gross struggled before lining up to kick the field goal. He missed one kick against Oregon State last week and was 2-of-3 on attempts against Utah the week before. He’s 73.3% on the season.

“I felt fine,” he said of his confidence before the kick. “It’s going to be in the back of your mind, but you just have to know that every kick is a different entity. So if you can make the next one, it’s just as good as the first one.”

Washington finished the season undefeated and became the first team from the 12-team era in the Pac-12 Conference to go unbeaten in the regular season. The last conference team to finish the regular season unbeaten was Oregon in 2010 before the league expanded to 12 teams.

“I’m happy to do a little bit of something for all the big things that the rest of the team has done,” Gross added.

Washington still has one more hurdle before possibly securing a berth in the College Football Playoff – the Pac-12 Championship Game. The team will go up against Oregon in a rematch of their epic regular-season matchup earlier this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.