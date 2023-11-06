Washington suspect turns self in after bar shooting kills 2, injures 3

A double homicide suspect in Washington state turned himself in to police on Sunday after a shooting at a bar killed two victims and wounded three more, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside the Alleycat Patio and Lounge in Tacoma near Sixth Avenue and N Oakes Street, the Tacoma Police Department said.

Officers arrived and found four victims with gunshot wounds, police said. One victim died at the scene while the three others were rushed to a hospital.

Police later said that a fifth shooting victim was located and that a second victim had died at the hospital.

WASHINGTON PORSCHE DRIVER FLEES TO CHINA AFTER WILD VIDEO SHOWS CAR SPEEDING OFF HIGHWAY, KILLING PASSENGER

Two of the surviving victims suffered serious injuries while the third has non-life-threatening injuries, FOX13 Seattle reported.

Det. William Muse told KOMO News that the shooting is not believed to have been random and likely happened after the suspect had an interaction with one of the victims inside the bar.

SEATTLE BUS CRASHES INTO BUILDING, KILLING PEDESTRIAN AND INJURING 12

While investigators said it was unclear what kind of interaction occurred or whether there was an argument, Muse said four of the shooting victims are believed to be bystanders.

The alleged shooter, who was not publicly identified, turned himself in to police around 4:30 p.m. and was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.