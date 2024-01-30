WATCH: Arizona suspect tries kidnapping 11-year-old girl on her way to school

Disturbing footage shows an Arizona man attempting to snatch a preteen girl who was walking to school last week, police said.

Suspect Joseph Ruiz, 37, was charged with attempted kidnapping and custodial interference, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. The Glendale Police Department said that the incident took place on Friday morning.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 10, Ruiz resided in the same apartment complex as the victim. The 11-year-old girl told police that she crossed paths with him earlier that morning near her apartment.

Footage shows the suspect driving on a road and making a U-turn onto the side of the road where the victim was walking. After parking on the side of the road, the suspect jumped out to grab the girl, who outran him.

The suspect quickly gave up the chase and walked back to his car.

Ruiz was arraigned in court on Monday, where a prosecutor argued that he has “a history of violence.” He reportedly stabbed his mother in the neck in the past, although he still lived with her at the apartment complex as of Friday.

“He was convicted of an aggravated assault, a class 3 dangerous felony, after having stabbed his mother in the neck, which caused some very serious injuries, so the state is concerned that he is at risk for violence,” the prosecutor argued, according to FOX 10.

Court documents say that Ruiz’s mother said that her son was acting strangely on the day of the incident. He allegedly told her in the past that he tried kissing his underage cousin.

Washington Elementary School District communications director Pam Horton alerted local parents to the concerning incident on Friday.

“The police reported that they have a person of interest in custody,” Horton said. “While this is good news, Glendale Police still plan to have an increased presence in the community next week. We are very thankful for their quick response and assistance.”

Ruiz was transported to a detention facility, where he is held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Washington Elementary School District for comment.