WATCH: Christmas inflatable hilariously chases Florida delivery driver

An Amazon delivery driver in Florida was in for a shocking surprise after a gingerbread man inflatable decoration chased him after dropping off packages at a home, video shows.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the gingerbread man decoration is seen inflated in the front yard, when a white cargo van pulls up.

The driver of the van, seen wearing an iconic blue Amazon shirt, then gets out of the vehicle and walks up to the residence to drop off a package and is seen moments later walking back to the van — the whole time, the gingerbread man inflatable is seen in the same spot and barely moving.

CHRISTMAS QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE ANNUAL HOLIDAY?

But as the driver passed the inflatable, it came to life and started running after the driver.

SANTA TRADES SLEIGH FOR JET IN NASA VIDEO

A voice is then heard saying, “Christmas,” before the man realizes he is being chased by an inflatable gingerbread man and screams.

COLORADO DEPUTIES SPREAD CHRISTMAS CHEER BY SQUEEZING GIANT TREE INTO DEPARTMENT LOBBY

Both the driver and the woman inside the inflatable laugh before the driver says, “you scared the h— out of me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman who recorded the video told Storyful she was attempting to prank the Amazon driver and was told she “made his day.”