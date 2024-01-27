WATCH: Clown mask-wearing suspect robs convenience store at gunpoint, runs off with loot

A 39-year-old man allegedly caught on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in Queensland, Australia, at gunpoint while wearing a Halloween clown mask has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The CCTV footage showed the suspect running through the parking lot into the store in Holland Park with the white mask with orange hair and a red nose around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

The video shows the man, otherwise dressed in black, race into the store with his gun pointed. He then goes to the counter, demands money from the clerk, and reaches across the counter to grab the till after the clerk complies.

He runs out of the store with the entire till, through the parking lot and hops a barrier back the way he came.

The Queensland Police Service released the CCTV footage on Jan. 18, and the unidentified suspect was arrested at a home in Mount Gravatt East, a suburb of Brisbane, on Friday.

There were no injuries.