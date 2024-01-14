WATCH: New Hampshire firefighters battle large fire after multiple oil tankers go up in flames

New Hampshire firefighters were working to control a large blaze after multiple oil tankers caught fire in the town of Epping early Saturday evening, according to fire officials.

“Our firefighters have responded with mutual aid to this scene at 76 Depot Road in Epping involving multiple oil tankers reported on fire,” the Exeter Fire Department said on social media, along with a photo that showed smoke billowing up as crews worked to put it out.

The Fire Department later posted several more photos of the scene, adding that firefighters from multiple communities were assisting.

The fire started at North Atlantic Services, a New Hampshire-based company that offers snow plowing, fuel delivery and landscape services, WMUR-TV reported.

The five-alarm fire could take up to six hours to extinguish, authorities told the news station.

In October, one person was killed when an oil tanker and two cars caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.