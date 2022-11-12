WATCH: Soldier surprises family during Military Appreciation Day at Clemson
Veterans Day weekend just got a whole lot sweeter for one family in Clemson.
Saturday’s game between Louisville and No. 10 Clemson was the Tigers’ Military Appreciation Day.
After the first quarter, a military family was invited onto the field for what they thought was a celebration.
But it was much more than that.
Capt. Nathaniel Horton surprised his family at the game, returning home from a deployment in the Middle East.
The family started to look for Capt. Horton when the public-address announcer revealed Horton was at the stadium.
Upon seeing him, his children excitedly ran to their father and had a tough time letting go as the crowd gave a loud standing ovation.
The Tigers are wearing their purple uniforms on Saturday to honor those who have served.
On Friday, the Tigers dedicated a seat in their stadium to honor prisoners of war.
Before the game, Clemson had a flyover during the national anthem.
Several other members of the military will be honored throughout the game.