Waukesha Christmas parade attack: Darrell Brooks to be sentenced Nov. 15-16

Darrell Brooks, who was convicted last week on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 70 other charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, will be sentenced on Nov. 15 and 16 for the crimes, Judge Jennifer Dorow said Monday.

Victims and their families will be able to address the court and Brooks, who faces mandatory life in prison for each of the six homicide counts.

He was also convicted on 61 counts of reckless endangerment, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years in prison.

Judge Dorow will determine the sentences as well as whether they run concurrently or consecutively to each other, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee.

DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: DEFENDANT DISRUPTS COURT AS JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE ATTACK

Brooks’ conviction on Wednesday capped off a hectic three-week trial in which the murderer repeatedly clashed with the judge and prosecutors as he represented himself.

Prosecutors laid out at trial how Brooks got into a fight with his girlfriend on Nov. 21 of last year, then got into his Ford Escape and plowed through the Christmas parade.

The victims of the attack are Jackson Sparks, 8; Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Brooks has 20 days after he is sentenced to file a notice of appeal, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee.