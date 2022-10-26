Waukesha Christmas parade attack: Jury enters deliberations in Darrell Brooks trial

Jury deliberations began Tuesday night in the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., who is being accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Judge Jennifer Dorow gave the jurors five to six hours of verbal instructions before closing arguments began on Tuesday. Dorow excused jurors for deliberations at 6:24 p.m, according to FOX 6.

Dorow said the jury could deliberate for “as long as they want” into Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, the jury requested to see three exhibits: the map which lays out the location of victims and police officers were during the attack, a picture of Erika Patterson, who is Brooks’ ex-girlfriend, and surveillance video which shows members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies members being hit with the SUV in the Nov. 21, 2021 attack.

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS RAGES IN COURT, ATTACKS WITNESSES IN CROSS-EXAMINATION

Brooks objected to every request for evidence from the jury, but Dorow allowed them to review the evidence.

The jury broke for the night shortly after 8 p.m.

Dorow ordered six recesses before the lunch break, which were mostly due to Brooks’ conduct in the courtroom.

After the first five-minute break on Tuesday, Brooks spoke about subject matter jurisdiction and was eventually brought to an adjacent courtroom where a feed of Brooks would be streamed to the main courtroom to avoid interruptions.

In multiple attempts to get Dorow’s attention, Brooks would wave his hands, but Dorow said that she was going to continue with jury instructions and address Brooks later.

During closing arguments, District Attorney Sue Opper summarized the 76 counts that are filed against Brooks.

“His intent, I do have to prove, and I submit without any doubt there’s overwhelming evidence that this was an intentional act by Darrell Brooks and an act of utter disregard for human life,” Opper said.

Opper continued, stating that “Not one person had to be hurt that day if he had just stopped driving.”

During Brooks’ closing argument, he said that the jury has “the power to nullify any law that you don’t agree with,” to which Dorow told jurors to ignore.

DARRELL BROOKS TRIAL: DEFENDANT DISRUPTS COURT AS JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE ATTACK

“Good afternoon. It’s been a long day. First off, I’d like to start off by letting you guys know, that there’s a lot of information that you guys should be privy to, I believe, and one thing that I believe that you have not been privy to is the truth of your rights and your duties being the jury. The fact that you and you alone, have the power, not well-prepared DAs with well-prepared and clearly rehearsed speeches, exhibits, a lot of theatrics. Frankly, not the judge. You and you alone have the power. You and you alone decide what is truth and what isn’t truth,” Brooks said.

“It’s hard to keep everything together emotionally, and honestly, I don’t believe that I have any more tears left. It’s been a hard year for the families, mostly, and that should not be lost on anyone and it shouldn’t be taken away. I said it before and I’ll say it again. There’s a lot of people that are healing, that are attempting to heal,” he continued.

Jurors will resume deliberations on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.