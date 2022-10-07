Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks sobs in court

Darrell Brooks — the suspect accused of killing six people and injuring dozens after driving his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year — sobbed Friday in court while a judge praised his good behavior.

Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow removed Brooks from the court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for his frequent interruptions after he chose to defend himself rather than get public counsel.

On Friday morning before taking a break, Dorow said Brooks had done “an excellent job” representing himself before witnesses and had been “respectful of the rules,” unlike his behavior earlier in the week.

As the judge complimented his attitude, Brooks appeared to cry, though his face was covered by a mask. He continued to cry after the break as Dorow asked him questions.

On Thursday, Brooks closed his eyes and removed a pair of headphones as the judge read his 76 counts aloud, along with the names of victims killed in the November 2021 attack.

He is facing life in prison if convicted for the holiday massacre that killed Jackson Sparks, 8; Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, when he allegedly ran them over with his vehicle during the Christmas parade.

Brooks suspected on Wednesday that he might have COVID-19 after feeling fatigue and loosing his sense of taste and tried to adjourn his hearing at the time, but a PCR test came back negative on Friday.

Several witnesses spoke during Friday’s proceedings, including his ex-girlfriend, Erika Patterson, who recalled a time when Brooks struck her while they were in the car and attempted to take her cell phone when she tried to get away from him.

Other witnesses, including law enforcement officers and Christmas parade attendees, described seeing Brooks’ red SUV driving the wrong way into the crowd of parade attendees.

Trial proceedings will continue next week.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.