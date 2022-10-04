Waukesha parade murder trial: Judge orders erratic defendant Darrell Brooks removed from the courtroom again

The accused Waukesha Christmas parade killer was removed from the courtroom Tuesday on the second day of jury selection after his near-constant interjections brought his murder trial to a standstill.

Brooks, 40, is accused of plowing his SUV into holiday revelers Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60.

Court was in session for less than 10 minutes when Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow ordered that Brooks, who is representing himself, be moved to an adjacent courtroom where he participated by video.

WAUKESHA ACCUSED CHRISTMAS PARADE KILLER DARRELL BROOKS SQUABBLES WITH JUDGE, WANTS TO REPRESENT HIMSELF

“You haven’t let me get in one sentence,” the judge said after Brooks repeatedly asked her to state her name and whether she had a claim against him, according to FOX6. “You have flagrantly disregarded elementary standards of proper conduct. That conduct will not be tolerated.”

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS SAYS HE FEELS ‘DEHUMANIZED,’ ‘DEMONIZED’ IN FIRST JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW

Brooks’ antics continued by video from the nearby room, but Dorow was able to mute his microphone. He appeared to be yelling as he made flamboyant hand and arm gestures.

The career criminal found himself in the same predicament on Monday after his incessant and often nonsensical interruptions stalled jury selection.

The judge previously said that Brooks possesses “the minimal competency necessary to conduct his own defense” and ruled that he could represent himself.

On Tuesday afternoon, he returned to the main courtroom but was exiled after less than 10 minutes.

“Remove me! Remove me!” he declared. “I told you it was pointless for me to come over here.”

The judge later denied Brooks’ motion to call the State of Wisconsin as a witness explaining that he can only call a person, not an entity to the stand.

“I don’t identify as a person, either,” said Brooks. “I’m a human being.”

Brooks is facing 76 counts and up to life in prison for the holiday massacre that killed Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.