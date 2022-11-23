WBTV weatherman killed in chopper crash was ‘living his dream,’ childhood friend says

A friend of the WBTV weatherman who died in a helicopter crash Tuesday says he was “living his dream,” according to a report.

Bobby Noble planned to meet up with Jason Myers for lunch the day of the crash, he told the Hickory Daily Record. He knew something was wrong when Myers did not show up and was not answering text messages.

“He was living his dream,” Noble told the newspaper. “He always wanted to make sure that he knew a person’s name and made it personal with them. No matter if he met you once or a thousand times, he just wanted to make you feel special and Jason was always good at doing that.”

He said working at WBTV alongside longtime weathermen Eric Thomas and Al Conklin was a childhood dream fulfilled for Myers.

Noble’s worst fear was confirmed when he learned Myers and helicopter pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a crash.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed shortly after noon local time in Charlotte, North Carolina. It caused authorities to shut down the southbound lanes on Interstate 77.

Tayag was praised for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.

Myers grew up in North Carolina and worked in TV news in Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before coming back to the Charlotte area. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

