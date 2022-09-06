WCBI: Missing Snow Hill/Salisbury Man

Worcester County Bureau of Investigation needs your help to locate 30 year old Austin Daniel Ellis who was last seen by his family in the Snow Hill area on August 30. He is white, 6′ 1″ and 165 pounds and was wearing a teal shirt and white shorts. His last known address is in Salisbury and police say he may be going by the last name “Eliyah.’

Any information regarding Austin Daniel Ellis’ whereabouts please contact Detective Maykel Suarez at the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 extension 2252 or by email at msuarez@co.worcester.md.us