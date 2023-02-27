Weather hazards set to impact travel across US

We’ve got many weather hazards that will impact travel Monday from the West Coast to the East.

Severe weather tore through the Plains last night, bringing strong tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and power outages.

The damage will be catastrophic in some areas as the sun comes up.

TORNADOES SPOTTED IN OKLAHOMA, KANSAS AS STRONG GUSTS STRIKE MIDWEST

Another round of strong storms with possible tornadoes could affect the Ohio Valley today while a snowstorm unfolds from the Great Lakes and Northeast this afternoon through Tuesday.

OREGON MAN HELPS FREE FRIEND, 20 OTHER DRIVERS FROM ICY OFF-RAMP DURING NEAR-RECORD STORM

Several inches of snow will pile up from Pennsylvania to Maine with ice and a wintry mix for the Great Lakes.

The West is getting set for more heavy rain and mountain snow.

We’re also tracking the risk for more severe storms for the South and another winter storm for the Great Lakes and Northeast later in the week.