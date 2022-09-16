Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains.

STUDENT MISSING, 1 INJURED AFTER ORLANDO ROWING CLUB BOAT CAPSIZES FOLLOWING LIGHTNING STRIKE

Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region.

Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding.

The state of Florida is in store for wet weather this weekend, with the risk of flash flooding through Sunday.

Several inches of rain will lead to the risk of flooding there.

We’re watching Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic as the system moves south of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Bahamas.

Florida and the East Coast need to watch Fiona over the weekend and the latest forecast for details.