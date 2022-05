-The MERR Institute Yard Sale has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 14th between 8:00 a.m. and noon at the same location, 801 Pilottown Road, Lewes.

-The Milton town-wide yard sale has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 14th.

-The Lewes British Motorcar Show scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

-The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will relocate Saturday to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road.