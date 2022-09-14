‘Werewolf’ killer who stabbed stranger 50 times poses as ‘easy-going adventurer’ on dating apps post-release

A Virginia man who stabbed a stranger more than 50 times, allegedly believing that he was a werewolf, made an online dating profile upon his release from a psychiatric facility describing himself as “an easy-going adventurer” who recently got back from “two years of travel,” according to a report.

Pankaj Bhasin, dubbed the “werewolf” killer, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2019 after allegedly stabbing Brad Jackson, a 65-year-old store manager and a completer stranger, more than 50 times in Alexandria, Virginia, during what the defense argued was a psychotic break.

He was committed and spent the past three years at a mental health facility, but now prosecutors are raising concern about his online activity post-release, WRC-TV reported.

In a recent court filing, prosecutors included a screenshot of Bhasin’s Facebook dating profile, arguing that the man inaccurately represented himself as an “an easy-going adventurer who believes in universal connection” who is “recently getting back from two years of travel.”

NO CHARGES IN DEATHS OF 3 NEW YORK KIDS FOUND ON CONEY ISLAND BEACH, MOTHER HOSPITALIZED FOR EVALUATION

Bhasin sought and was granted a conditional release from the mental facility in June under the terms that he take medication, wear a GPS monitor and get home visits from mental health workers. The new filing comes as part of prosecutors’ request that the release conditions be extended to bar Bhasin from using social media or require software to allow those overseeing his release to monitor his posts.

“Because the acquittee may be meeting potential romantic partners while not only concealing but actively lying about his recent history, those individuals may be put at risk during a time when the acquittee is first transitioning to the community,” the motion says, according to WRC-TV.

Bhasin has since been wiped clean after one woman first sounded the alarm earlier this month, commenting with details of Jackson’s gruesome murder as a “word of caution for those of us on dating apps.”

Another woman, Sarah Bryen, who was Jackson’s friend, shared the warning and told WRC-TV that she’s heard from other women who have seen Bhasin’s profile “on Bumble, on Hinge, on other sites, so even if one gets taken down, there’s nothing to say he just won’t make another profile.”