West, central US will see rain and flash flooding risks

Several storm systems will be impacting the same areas, bringing a multi-day threat of heavy rain and flash flooding for the West, the central U.S. and the Mississippi Valley.

WISCONSIN RESIDENTS NAME THEIR SNOWPLOWS IN CITY CONTEST: ‘DOLLY PLOWTON’

Heavy snow will pile up across the western mountains and spread over the northern and central Plains before shifting into the upper Midwest.

The Northeast will also get in on the snow during the late week and through the weekend.

Meanwhile, colder-than-average temperatures remain in place over the West and the Northern Tier of the country, while warm air could set records across the Gulf Coast and Southeast.