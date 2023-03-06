West facing more rain, snow while temperature records could be broken across US

Rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow will move in this week across the West with another blast of arctic air for much of the region.

Record low temperatures could be set in parts of Northern California and Oregon later this week.

Snow will also fall across areas stretching from the upper Midwest through the Great Lakes and sections of the Northeast.

Heavy rain with some stronger storms will spread over the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be well above average for much of the South and Southeast.

Record high temperatures could potentially be broken over the next 5 days in more than two dozen areas in these regions.