West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins directs homophobic slur at Xavier fans during live radio show

University of West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins is in trouble after making homophobic slurs toward Xavier University fans during a recent radio appearance.

Huggins appeared on 700WLW’s “Bill Cunningham Show,” a Cincinnati-based radio show, on Monday morning, and he was heard calling Xavier fans “all those f–s, those Catholic f–s” who would “throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it.”

The full audio clip is below with the comment coming around the 1:15 mark, per Awful Announcing (WARNING: Clip contains homophobic remarks):

The conversation started with the radio show hosts asking if Huggins had any Xavier University players transfer to West Virginia, to which the veteran head coach replied, “Catholics don’t do that.”

For context, Xavier is located in Cincinnati and is a Jesuit Catholic university.

Huggins decided to take that comment a step further, going back to his days as coach of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. The “Crosstown Shootout” is an annual game played between Cincinnati and Xavier, and Huggins referred to a specific incident that occurred.

“I’ll tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God, they can get away with anything,” Huggins said.

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was was all those f–s, those Catholic f–s. They were envious they didn’t have one.”

Huggins coached at Cincinnati from 1989 to 2005 before moving on to Kansas State for only the 2006-2007 season. He ended up in West Virginia to lead the Mountaineers on the court from 2007 until present day.

However, after these comments, Huggins’ future at the school, and in college basketball as a whole, is certainly in question.