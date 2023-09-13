West Virginia boy found dead after going missing on hunting trip with grandpa: Reports

A missing 10-year-old West Virginia boy was found dead after going missing while hunting with his grandfather, according to local reports.

Wyatt Eaves-Nibert went missing Saturday morning in Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office told the West Virginia Metro News.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities initially responded to an ATV accident involving the boy’s grandfather that occurred after the child went missing. The sheriff’s office said the boy was carrying a .22 caliber rifle with him and was wearing camouflage clothing as the search was underway.

Adrienne Nibert, Wyatt’s mother, told WCHS-TV that her son went squirrel hunting with his grandfather. They were eating lunch when the boy said he was going to walk and look for squirrels. When the grandfather finished eating, he called out for Wyatt but never found him, she said.

“Wyatt was very trained on gun safety,” she told WCHS. “He knew not to walk around without the safety off and he knew to carry the gun on his back with it pointed in the air. He had very good trigger discipline.”

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said the boy had been found.

“The missing juvenile has been located. The case is still under investigation at this time,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Please accept our sincere appreciation for all the volunteer help. At this time we do not need anymore volunteers. Thank you.”

Authorities have not said if foul play was suspected. The Metro News reported the boy was found Sunday morning with a gunshot wound.

Wyatt was in the fifth grade and “enjoyed hunting, fishing, wrestling, heavy metal music and anything to do with the military,” his obituary states.