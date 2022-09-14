West Virginia Interstate 77 bridge reopens following repairs

Workers have completed repairs to an interstate bridge in West Virginia and reopened it fully.

The Interstate 77 bridge over U.S. 50 near Parkersburg has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years. A northbound lane of the bridge has been closed for more than two years.

Trucks have hit a steel support beam underneath the bridge several times, the last time in November 2020, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release this week.

The Division of Highways had planned to straighten out the bent support beam but decided to install new steel supports and beams around the damaged bridge section to allow the traffic lane to reopen until the bridge is replaced.

The work was done by state highway repair crews, a move the Transportation Department said saved money.

Replacement of the bridge is scheduled for 2025.