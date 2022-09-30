West Virginia University frat cleared of hazing allegations, sanctioned separately on other violations

A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said.

Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity’s interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.

“In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code,” said Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

The fraternity agreed to participate in education, training and harm reduction programs, WVU said.