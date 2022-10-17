West Virginia voter registration forms for the Nov. 8 General Election due Tuesday

The deadline has almost arrived to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election in West Virginia.

A voter registration form must be in the county clerk’s possession by Tuesday for people who register in person, Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office said. Registration may also be completed by mail, and that must be received or postmarked by Tuesday. Voters may also register online by the close of business of their county clerk’s office.

Voters can download a mail-in form, register online or find the county clerk’s contact information at GoVoteWV.com.

Warner says anyone who has moved, changed their name since the last election or wants to change party affiliation may update their registration by Tuesday.

Warner’s office and county clerks around the state held more than 100 voter registration drives during the month of September. A total of 5,326 people in the state registered last month, Warner said.

Absentee voting began Sept. 23. Early in-person voting starts Oct. 26 and continues through Nov. 5.